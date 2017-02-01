Brexit: Think about the will of the British people, Tory MP says

Monmouth MP and prominent Vote Leave campaigner in Wales David Davies urged MPs voting against the bill to allow ministers to trigger Brexit "to think about the will of the British people".

At least seven Labour MPs, including one former and one current frontbencher, are expected to rebel against a three-line whip on Wednesday evening and vote against the bill.

Plaid Cymru MPs and Ceredigion Liberal Democrat Mark Williams are also expected to vote against the bill, but other Tories and Labour MPs are likely to back it.