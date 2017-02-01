Brexit bill: Moon and Brennan join Labour rebellion

Two Welsh Labour MPs have said they will defy their leader Jeremy Corbyn and vote against the bill allowing the prime minister to trigger Brexit.

Madeleine Moon told the Commons she could not "keep on voting for a process that gives the people of Bridgend no assurance of a secure future for them and their children".

Her Labour colleague and shadow culture minister Kevin Brennan intervened, telling MPs that he would be joining her in voting against the second reading of the bill.