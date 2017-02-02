Welsh ministerial diaries to be published

Image copyright Google Streetview Image caption Welsh Government ministers in Cathays Park will soon reveal details of their meetings with outside organisations

Diaries of Welsh ministers' meetings with external organisations are to be published from later this year.

Welsh Government said the details of ministerial diaries were being published to aid transparency.

There have been longstanding calls for Welsh ministers to produce details of meetings with lobbyists.

Campaign group Unlock Democracy suggested the information should be "meaningful" to allow for ministers' decisions to be scrutinised.

A note on the Welsh Government's website said First Minister Carwyn Jones had agreed to publish details of meetings between ministers and representatives from external organisations.

The information will be published on the Welsh Government's website quarterly, the note said, with the first publication expected shortly after March 2017.

The diaries will detail the name of the minister, the date and type of the meeting and the name of the organisation or individual met.

Details of meetings with ministers are already published by the UK government.

Image caption Carwyn Jones has agreed for the diaires to be published

Lobbyists are organisations or individuals who work to influence government. They may work for commercial bodies, charities or other organisations.

Campaigners have argued across the UK for greater transparency over how lobbyists interact with ministers to be scrutinised. Other parts of the UK currently operate lobbyist registers.

The assembly's standards committee is currently holding an inquiry into whether tougher regulations are needed in Wales, although the former standards' commissioner Gerard Elias said he had received no complaints around the issue.

Jane Hutt, government business minister, has said ministers never meet commercial lobbyists.

'First step'

Alexandra Runswick, of Unlock Democracy, welcomed the decision, but said the public need access to "meaningful information" if publishing dairies was to be an "effective tool to scrutinise actions taken and policy decisions made behind closed doors".

"This is an important first step towards increasing ministerial accountability and creating greater transparency around policy decision-making," she said.

"However, we already know from diary publication measures in Westminster and Holyrood that this move can create the illusion of transparency where in fact very little exists."

Diaries should include details of policies discussed, she said, adding the Welsh Government should commit to putting in place a register of lobbyists "to ensure that those seeking to influence the policy-making process can be held to account".

'Victory'

Plaid Cymru AM Neil McEvoy said: "This is a victory for all who are campaigning for open government in Wales. The public will finally be able to see who their government ministers meet."

A UKIP spokesman said: "This is of course standard practice with UK government ministers and we find it surprising it has taken so long for the Welsh Government to implement this."

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "The Welsh Government keeps under review information which can be proactively published."

She added: "The first minister considered it appropriate to release details of ministerial diaries in order to aid transparency".