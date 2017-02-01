AM Bethan Jenkins urges BBC Wales to reflect Welsh life

BBC Wales should do more to reflect Welsh life in its programmes, the assembly's culture committee has said.

It called for the corporation to spend another £30m a year on English-language programmes for Wales.

The BBC said plans for more spending would be announced "in due course", and has previously conceded aspects of Welsh life had not been "sufficiently captured" by its TV services in Wales.

Bethan Jenkins, who chairs the committee, said viewers wanted more programmes about Wales, not just made in Wales.