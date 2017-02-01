Brexit resulting in racist attacks, says Cardiff MP
1 February 2017 Last updated at 10:04 GMT
A Welsh MP has linked racist attacks in her constituency to Brexit.
Jo Stevens said a German friend and her daughter had "bricks and stones thrown at them" and were told to go home.
"It is a direct consequence of the referendum campaign," the Cardiff Central MP said during the Commons debate on the Article 50 bill on Tuesday.
She resigned as Labour's shadow Welsh secretary last week in protest at a party instruction to back the legislation.