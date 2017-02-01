Brexit bill: MPs 'should honour referendum result'

Image caption Craig Williams says it is time to allow Brexit negotiations to start

MPs should vote later to allow Theresa May to begin Brexit negotiations, regardless of how they campaigned in the EU referendum, a Welsh Conservative MP has said.

Cardiff North MP Craig Williams, who had wanted the UK to stay in the EU, said the poll result must be honoured.

Ministers are expected to win the Commons vote, with most Tory and Labour MPs backing the European Union Bill.

Four Welsh Labour MPs are expected to vote against the legislation.

Jo Stevens, Stephen Doughty, Owen Smith and Ann Clwyd have said they will defy an order by party leader Jeremy Corbyn to support the bill, which gives the prime minister the power to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

A government source said up to 30 Labour MPs were expected to defy Mr Corbyn's instruction.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Mr Williams said that, by originally voting to hold a referendum on EU membership, MPs had "empowered the British people" and "now we're going to trust what they told us".

"Parliament very clearly asked the British people, that's the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, all of them, to decide on this incredibly important issue," he told the Good Morning Wales programme.

"I was a Remainer .... and I went around saying 'we will honour the result', and that wasn't 'we will honour it as long as I win'.

"That was 'we will honour the result', and we have it - the people have voted.

"They want us to leave, and we'll be triggering that today with the vote, or empowering the prime minister to trigger it."

'Backbone'

The vote by MPs, following two days of parliamentary debate, is expected at about 19:00 GMT.

Plaid Cymru's Westminster group leader Hywel Williams urged Labour MPs to "find a backbone" and join his party in blocking Article 50 until there was a guarantee of "continued free trade with Europe".

"Today's vote is not about whether to accept the referendum result - it is about endorsing the Tories' extreme version of Brexit," he said.

"Senior government ministers who campaigned for Brexit during the referendum said we would continue to have free trade with the single market and that Wales wouldn't lose a penny."

In January, the prime minister said the UK must leave the EU single market but promised to push for the "freest possible trade" with European countries.

If the vote goes the government's way, the bill will return to the Commons next week for the committee stage, when opposition parties will try to push through a series of amendments.