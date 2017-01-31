Article 50: We won't decide Brexit terms, Davies says

The terms of Brexit will be decided by the other 27 EU states, not by us, MP Geraint Davies has told the House of Commons.

MPs are debating the bill to trigger Article 50, the formal process to launch the UK's departure from the European Union.

Several Labour MPs have said they will defy an order from party leader Jeremy Corbyn to back the bill, which is still expected to be passed.

Swansea West MP Mr Davies - who has indicated he will not support the bill - said the people of Britain had voted for Brexit, but not the terms of departure.

In reply, Tory MP Bill Cash said the fact that so many decisions were out of the UK's hands showed the need for Brexit.