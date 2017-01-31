Bid to stop Donald Trump speech to parliament

Image caption Stephen Doughty says an invitation to address parliament is an "honour" of "historical significance"

A Welsh MP is leading parliamentary efforts to stop US President Donald Trump being allowed to address MPs and peers during his state visit to the UK.

More than 70 MPs have signed a motion tabled by Cardiff South and Penarth Labour MP Stephen Doughty.

It "deplores recent actions" taken by Mr Trump on immigration and refugees, and his comments on torture and women.

Thousands of people joined UK protests on Monday against his travel ban on seven mainly Muslim countries.

Mr Doughty said the offer to address both Houses of Parliament was an honour that carried "historical significance", calling on parliamentary authorities to "withhold permission" for such a speech by Mr Trump.

Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev and Barack Obama are among those who have given such speeches in the past.

Prime Minister Theresa May has refused to cancel the offer of a state visit to Mr Trump, despite the protests and a petition signed by more than 1.3 million people.