Shake-up proposed for how councillors are elected

The way councillors are elected could change under Welsh Government proposals to be published on Tuesday.

Local Government Secretary Mark Drakeford wants feedback on introducing a form of proportional representation in local council elections and lowering the voting age to 16.

He is publishing a white paper explaining how councils will have to work together to deliver services.

Mr Drakeford earlier ditched plans to merge the 22 councils to eight or nine.

Councils which want to merge with their neighbours have been invited to do so, but the last government's policy of redrawing local authority boundaries was abandoned after May's election.

Instead, they will be required to deliver services - including social services and aspects of education - under a system of "mandatory regional working".

Own options

Ministers had intended to use the same boundaries as the seven local health boards, but councils will instead be asked to offer their own options.

In addition, councils will be grouped into three regions - south-east Wales, south-west and central Wales, and north Wales - to work together on developing the economy and on transport.

Decisions will be taken by joint committees of councillors, with the authorities pooling their budgets.

Mr Drakeford said: "This white paper is not about change for change's sake.

"Our councils are working against a backdrop of extraordinary austerity and some services are facing a great deal of pressure.

"Local government reform is essential if we're to make these services stronger and more resilient to cope with the demands of the future."

Image caption The 22 councils had been facing plans to merge to as few as eight or nine authorities

More powers over elections - including the voting age - are being devolved to Cardiff Bay.

The Welsh Government said it was seeking views on letting councils choose between first-past-the-post or Single Transferable Vote (STV) elections.

Voters rank candidates in order of preference in STV elections. The system is used in local elections in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Mr Drakeford said he wanted to see a "new relationship" between councils and the public - and between councils and the Welsh Government.

Departure

Plans by his predecessor Leighton Andrews to merge authorities angered some council leaders.

The contents of the white paper, first outlined by Mr Drakeford in the autumn, is a departure from the advice of a high-level commission which recommended mergers in January 2014.

The Williams Commission called for fewer, bigger councils and criticised the complexity of the public sector.

Years of pressure from ministers for services to collaborate had resulted in "multiple overlapping and layered partnerships with unclear governance which often added little value and blurred lines of accountability", it said.