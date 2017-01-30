Brexit is now about how we leave EU, Carwyn Jones says

Brexit is happening, and the issue now is how we leave the EU, Wales' first minister has said.

Carwyn Jones was speaking after Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting of the joint ministerial committee (JMC) in Cardiff.

Downing Street said the JMC meeting - the first outside London - showed Mrs May's "commitment to engage with the devolved administrations and to seek a Brexit that works for the whole of the UK".

The UK government has claimed that Welsh calls for "full and unfettered" access to the single market were "not inconsistent" with Mrs May's aim of a free trade deal without membership.

But Mr Jones disagreed with her.