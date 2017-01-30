Brexit: Theresa May in Cardiff for ministers' meeting
30 January 2017 Last updated at 10:46 GMT
Devolved government leaders will push for more say in Brexit talks as Prime Minister Theresa May visits Cardiff.
The joint ministerial committee (JMC) includes the leaders from Westminster, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.
Both Wales and Scotland's governments have proposals which would let them keep full access to the single market.
Mrs May did not answer reporters' questions as she arrived for the meeting on Monday.