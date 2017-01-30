Donald Trump: Alun Cairns 'would welcome president to Wales'

Image copyright Getty Images

President Donald Trump would be welcome in Wales as part of his state visit, Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said.

A petition against President Trump's visit has attracted more than one million signatures after he halted the US refugee programme for 120 days.

Mr Cairns said while he disagreed with the immigration ban, he would "of course" welcome him.

Downing Street has rejected calls to cancel the state visit, saying it would be a "populist gesture".

On Friday, Mr Trump signed an executive order indefinitely banning all Syrian refugees and suspending the entry of all nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The ban applies to nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Demonstrations will be held across Wales on Monday, including in Cardiff, Swansea and Aberystwyth, in response to the move.

Mr Cairns told the BBC's Good Morning Wales programme that "positive engagement" was the best way to work with the new US president.

On Sunday, First Minister Carwyn Jones said the impact on "law-abiding citizens" was "beyond any rational defence".

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said: "Trump's actions have rightly been met with anger around the world and should be condemned without reservation by us all."