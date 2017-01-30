Theresa May to meet leaders in Cardiff for Brexit talks

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Theresa May says she does not expect leaders to "agree on everything"

The UK's government leaders will be in Cardiff on Monday to discuss Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

The joint ministerial committee (JMC) includes the leaders from Westminster, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Downing Street said the meeting showed Prime Minister Theresa May's "commitment to engage with the devolved administrations and to seek a Brexit that works for the whole of the UK."

It is the first time the JMC has been held outside of London.

Ahead of the visit, Mrs May said: "We will not agree on everything, but that doesn't mean we will shy away from the necessary conversations and I hope we will have further constructive discussions today.

"We have also had the Supreme Court judgement which made clear beyond doubt that relations with the EU are a matter for the UK Government and UK Parliament.

"We should not forget that means MPs representing every community in the UK will be fully involved in the passage of Article 50 through Parliament."

Image caption Mrs May was last in Cardiff in July

The JMC last met in London in October, when the leaders of the devolved governments were told they must not "undermine" Brexit negotiations and First Minister Carwyn Jones said there was "certainly a great deal of uncertainty" about the UK's position.

Mrs May has offered the Welsh Government a formal seat in talks to shape the UK's EU exit strategy.

Mr Jones said: "Today's meeting is an important opportunity for open and frank discussions about the UK's future post-Brexit.

"While we know that the UK will leave the EU we don't yet know how that will happen or what form our relationship with the EU will look like beyond that point."

Mr Jones has published a plan for Brexit, calling for freedom of movement rules to be linked to whether migrants have a job.

The white paper, launched by Mr Jones and Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood in London, also demanded full single market access.

Media caption The Welsh first minister says he is not re-fighting the EU referendum

But Monday's event could be overshadowed by the continuing controversy over President Donald Trump's decision to introduce a 90-day travel ban for nationals from seven mainly-Muslim countries.

On Sunday, Mr Jones criticised what he called Mrs May's slow response to the move, saying "silence and evasion are not the hallmarks of leadership".

Mrs May initially said the USA's immigration policies were a matter for America, not her.

But late on Saturday night, Downing Street clarified the statement to: "Immigration policy in the United States is a matter for the government of the United States. But we do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking."

Mr Jones said he would raise the issue with the prime minister during Monday's meeting.