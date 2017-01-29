Universal basic income 'tremendous tax' warning
29 January 2017 Last updated at 06:53 GMT
Paying everyone in Wales a universal basic income would be a "worrying and extremely expensive socialist experiment", an economist has warned.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said the idea was "attractive" and could help tackle poverty and inequality.
Supporters claim it would help unemployed people who fear that taking a job would lead to cuts in their benefits.
But Prof Patrick Minford from Cardiff University's Business School said it was "not a workable scheme".