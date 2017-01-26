Brexit: Farmers urged by Cairns to seek new markets

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has urged farmers to seek new markets and new opportunities after Brexit.

Speaking before he met farmers' leaders in Builth Wells, Powys, on Thursday, he told the BBC the UK government wanted a free trade agreement with the European Union.

Mr Cairns said the interests of farmers and other industries would be at the forefront of their thinking in the Brexit negotiations.

But he said farmers should also look to sell more produce outside Europe.