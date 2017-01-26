Brexit has to be done under a single banner, says Davis

Negotiations for leaving the EU need to be done under a single banner, Brexit Secretary David Davis has said.

Asked how the UK government would consult Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, he told MPs it would be through meetings of the joint ministerial committee (JMC).

Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs on Wednesday she would attend its next meeting, having been criticised for missing a previous summit near Cardiff in November.

Mr Davis confirmed on Thursday the next JMC meeting would be in Cardiff on Monday.