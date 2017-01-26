'Concerning' lack of ministerial comment on CHC suspension

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies has accused ministers of keeping AMs "in the dark" over the suspension of the patients' watchdog's chief executive.

The Board of Community Health Councils' (CHCs) boss Tony Rucinski has been suspended on full pay for 11 months.

Mr Davies said he wants a "full explanation" why the assembly was not told about the matter.

A Welsh Government spokesman has called the suspension "wholly an internal matter for the CHC Board".