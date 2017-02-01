UKIP AM Michelle Brown denies hotel's drug accusation

Image copyright UKIP Image caption A spokesman said Michelle Brown had been only been smoking tobacco, and called it an "absent-minded mistake"

A UKIP assembly member has denied an accusation by a Cardiff Bay hotel that she smoked "recreational drugs" in her bedroom there.

Future Inns issued Michelle Brown a £250 charge, accusing her of causing a "strong smell" in her room that meant it could not be used for 24 hours.

A spokesman for Ms Brown denied the allegation of drug use.

He said the smell was caused by the AM smoking a strong tobacco product in the non-smoking room.

"It was an absent-minded mistake, and Michelle paid the resulting cleaning fee," the spokesman said.

The incident took place in May 2016 in the week following the North Wales AM's election to the Senedd for the very first time.

Ms Brown, who lives in Mostyn, Flintshire, stayed at the Future Inn hotel in Cardiff Bay from 9 to 11 May.

The complaint was made by the hotel following her departure on the Wednesday.

Ms Brown had been staying at the hotel on a visit to Cardiff after being elected to the Senedd

BBC Wales understands that the hotel accused the guest of smoking "recreational drugs" in her bedroom and said that "due to the strong smell in the room it cannot be used for 24 hours".

A spokesman for the AM said: "Michelle had recently spent a couple of nights at a hotel with smoking rooms, of which there are many across the UK, and regrettably forgot she was staying in a hotel without such rooms.

A spokesman for the hotel said: "Future Inns would like to confirm the illegal use of drugs on our premises at any time is not allowed.

"We do not, however, discuss these matters with third parties except as required by law enforcement authorities."