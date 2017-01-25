Welsh Assembly names Manon Antoniazzi chief executive

Image caption Manon Antoniazzi has held senior roles at the BBC, S4C, the assembly and with the Prince of Wales

A senior civil servant and former adviser to Prince Charles has been appointed as the Welsh Assembly's top official.

Dr Manon Antoniazzi leaves her job as the Welsh Government's director of culture, sport and tourism to be the assembly's chief executive and clerk.

She will be responsible for making sure AMs have the services and support they need.

Claire Clancy is retiring after almost a decade in the job.

'Passionate commitment'

Presiding Officer Elin Jones said: "I am delighted that Manon has accepted the challenge to lead the organisation through the next phase of our development at the heart of Welsh democracy.

"Manon brings a wealth of experience to this post, and the panel and I are in no doubt that she will approach the role with great skill and enthusiasm, and a passionate commitment to the success of the Assembly.

"I would also like to thank Claire Clancy for the outstanding leadership she has provided over the past ten years that has positioned the commission as a highly regarded parliamentary organisation worldwide."

Dr Antoniazzi, who takes up the post in April, said: "I look forward to undertaking this role, knowing that I will be leading an exceptional team in supporting our national parliament."

As well as working as a private secretary for the Prince of Wales, she has also held senior public affairs roles at the BBC, S4C and the assembly.