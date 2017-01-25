Tainted blood public inquiry call over 70 deaths in Wales

Image copyright SPL

The tainted blood scandal which led to the deaths of 70 people in Wales should be made the subject of a public inquiry, a group of AMs has said.

Thousands of people developed Hepatitis C and HIV after being given infected blood in the late 70s and 80s.

Last year, the Welsh Government announced extra financial support for patients living in Wales who had received contaminated blood.

The AMs want a UK government inquiry and will debate the issue on Wednesday.

In Wales, 280 people were infected, leading to 70 deaths.

'Black cloud'

David Thomas, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, was infected with Hepatitis C after being given contaminated blood products as a teenager in the 1980s.

He said it has put a "black cloud over my life" for the last 20 years since he was diagnosed.

"Your access to things like life insurance is denied and the compensation that has been offered by the government to date has been adequate at best," he told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales programme.

Mr Thomas said he was given a one-off payment of £20,000 in 1990 and a recent revision of the scheme means he receives £3,500 annually, but maintains this is "not enough".

"There is a possibility... I could develop cirrhosis so you have to change your lifestyle," he said.

"Some people are forced out of work due to ill health and are scrabbling around for charity payments when really they should be having meaningful compensation."

He said he "fully endorsed" the calls for a public enquiry, adding: "I think it's the only way we will get to the truth."

Image copyright Getty Images

What is Hepatitis C?

a virus that can infect the liver

can cause serious and potentially life-threatening damage to the liver if left untreated

usually spread through blood-to-blood contact

symptoms include flu-like symptoms, loss of appetite and abdominal pain

What is cirrhosis?

scarring of the liver caused by continuous long-term liver damage

damage caused by cirrhosis cannot be reversed and could lead to liver failure

most common causes of cirrhosis in the UK are being infected by Hepatitis C and drinking too much alcohol

early symptoms include a loss of appetite, nausea and itchy skin while later symptoms include jaundice and vomiting blood

Source: NHS

Labour AM for Cardiff North, Julie Morgan, who is chairwoman of the cross-party group on haemophilia and contaminated blood, said she would be raising the issue in the Senedd on Wednesday.

She said UK government support for patients was "not sufficient" and a £10,000 payment to families of someone who had received contaminated blood and since died was "totally inadequate".

"I think that the haemophilia community wants to know why this happened, why blood transfusions weren't stopped when it was well known at that time that there was a real risk of contaminated blood, why did documents go missing?

"There are a lot of questions to be answered and I don't think this issue will ever be laid to rest until there is a full blown public inquiry."

Last January, the UK government proposed increasing the amount of money on offer for those affected.