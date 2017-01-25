Ballot on new Welsh Assembly law proposals to take place

Image copyright Philip Halling/Geograph

Opposition and backbench Labour AMs will have the chance to propose a new law on Wednesday.

A total of 29 AMs are taking part in a random ballot which will pick one idea to be developed into an assembly bill.

Five Tory AMs have proposed a bill on autism services, while five AMs from Labour and UKIP want to abolish agency fees for tenants.

Meanwhile, four UKIP AMs have suggested restrictions on high Welsh public sector salaries.

The winner of Wednesday's ballot will have 13 months to develop their proposed law and present it to the assembly for scrutiny and amendment, which can take another nine to 12 months.

It would then need backing from a majority of AMs for the law to pass.

Image caption There is a bid to ban letting agent fees

Russell George, Paul Davies, Angela Burns, Mark Isherwood and Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies have all proposed a bill on autism.

The bill would seek to meet the needs of children and adults with autism spectrum conditions, and to protect and promote the rights of autistic adults in Wales.

Mike Hedges and Jenny Rathbone of Labour had already said they were proposing to scrap agency fees for tenants, but they are now joined by Labour's Julie Morgan and UKIP AMs Gareth Bennett and David Rowlands who have proposed similar bills.

Meanwhile, four other UKIP AMs - Mark Reckless, Neil Hamilton, Michelle Brown and Caroline Jones - have suggested a law that would prevent the awarding of new salaries in the Welsh public sector greater than what the first minister earns.

Carwyn Jones currently earns £140,000 a year.

Rules tightened

Three Plaid Cymru AMs - Leanne Wood, Sian Gwenllian and Simon Thomas - have proposed a bill to reduce waste by placing restrictions on food producers' packaging.

Others who have applied include Plaid's Steffan Lewis who has called for the rules on school and college trips to be tightened.

It is the first ballot of the fifth assembly - eight were held in the last assembly term.

Not all successful proposals enter the statute books but laws passed giving rights to residents in mobile homes and minimum levels of nurse staffing started through the process.