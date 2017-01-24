Brexit: Ministers 'not legally compelled' to consult AMs

AMs do not have to be legally consulted on the article 50 Brexit process, the Supreme Court has ruled.

On Tuesday morning senior judges ruled that the UK government cannot trigger Brexit without consulting MPs.

But in the same ruling the Supreme Court dismissed an argument from the Welsh Government that the assembly should be consulted on the mechanism to leave the EU.

Wales' Consul General Mick Antoniw had argued the process needed a vote in the assembly.

Supreme Court president Lord Neuberger said the judges disagreed.