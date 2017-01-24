Fixed-odds betting terminals powers push for Wales

Image copyright PA

Labour will make a final push to give Wales more power to ban fixed-odds betting terminals when the Wales Bill returns to the Commons.

The UK government has proposed devolving control over new machines with maximum stakes over £10.

Shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens said the power should extend to all existing terminals with maximum stakes over £2, to "end the harm" they were doing.

The UK government said it was giving Wales the same powers as Scotland.

Labour claimed fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) were highly addictive, allowing players to stake up to £100 every 20 seconds, compared to the £2 maximum bet on a fruit machine.

The party said there were more than 1,500 FOBTs in Wales with more than £1.6bn staked annually.

It pointed to research showing there were four times as many betting shops in areas of high unemployment as in areas of low unemployment.

Image caption Jo Stevens says the UK government has already backed down once, but should go further

The Campaign for Fairer Gambling estimates that customers in Wales lost over £50m on FOBTs between September 2014-15.

"Problem gambling can ruin lives and destroy low-income communities," Ms Stevens said.

"So it's essential the Welsh Assembly gets the powers it needs to stop the lasting damage being caused by fixed odds machines.

"We've already forced the government to back down once and devolve this power, so we're using the final stage of this Bill to try and persuade them to go further and ensure Welsh ministers can take action and end the harm being done by fixed odds terminals to people and families across Wales."

The Association of British Bookmakers has defended betting shops in Wales as the "safest place" to gamble as they were the most highly regulated retailer on the high street.

In October, the UK government announced a review of FOTBs amid concern about their attraction to vulnerable people.

On the subject of devolving FOTB regulation, a UK government spokesman said it was "giving Wales the same powers as Scotland has to address the local social problems that these machines can sometimes create".

"The UK Government listened to the arguments made during the Wales Bill's passage through Parliament and where there is a case to devolve new powers with a clear purpose we are prepared to do that."

Powers over water, fishing vessels and the right to be consulted over coastguard policy have also been included in the latest UK government amendments suggested for the Wales Bill.

The Welsh Assembly voted earlier in January to approve the bill, despite opposition from Plaid Cymru and reservations within Labour that the latest stage of devolution did not go far enough.

UKIP AMs opposed the bill for removing the requirement for a referendum before devolving power to vary rates of income tax.