NSA Afan funding ends amid 'evidence of irregularities'

Port Talbot community regeneration charity NSA Afan has had its funding terminated by the Welsh Government.

It follows a government investigation that has "provided strong evidence of financial irregularities", according to Communities Secretary Carl Sargeant.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested last year on suspicion of theft and is on police bail following a complaint by NSA Afan.

It is not clear if the two investigations are related.

NSA Afan, based in Sandfields, was receiving Welsh Government funding through the Communities First and Communities for Work schemes.

Grants under both have been terminated. Funding had already been suspended in December.

'Serious concerns'

"The prime focus of the Welsh Government's investigation has been the proper stewardship of public funds and the way that public funding has been spent and accounted for by NSA Afan," Mr Sargeant said.

"Investigations have provided strong evidence of financial irregularities.

"Furthermore, investigations have raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the organisation's governance and control framework.

"This evidence calls into question NSA Afan's ability to manage and safeguard public funds."

Mr Sargeant added in his statement that "officials are continuing to discuss this matter with the police".

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said the force "is not investigating NSA Afan in Port Talbot in relation to fraud".

She added: "We can confirm that South Wales Police has arrested a 35-year-old woman from the Port Talbot area on suspicion of theft on 11 August 2016 following a complaint received from NSA Afan.

"This person is currently on police bail while the police investigation continues."

Bethan Jenkins, Plaid Cymru AM for South Wales West, said the whole matter should be handed over to the Auditor General for Wales "to investigate fully and independently".

"NSA Afan has been the subject of a number of Welsh Government audits, and has always been given a clean bill of health," she said.

"What worries me is that the present inquiry effectively amounts to the Welsh Government investigating itself."