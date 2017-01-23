Brexit plan is white flag of surrender, UKIP's Hamilton says

'White flag of surrender to the EU'
23 January 2017

The first minister of Wales and the Plaid Cymru leader have published a joint plan for Brexit, calling for freedom of movement rules to be linked to whether migrants have a job.

Carwyn Jones and Leanne Wood called for full access to the European single market as they launched their white paper in London.

Ms Wood said free movement was "not a problem".

UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton dismissed the white paper as a "white flag of surrender" to the European Union, claiming it would offer no control over immigration.

