Brexit plan is white flag of surrender, UKIP's Hamilton says

The first minister of Wales and the Plaid Cymru leader have published a joint plan for Brexit, calling for freedom of movement rules to be linked to whether migrants have a job.

Carwyn Jones and Leanne Wood called for full access to the European single market as they launched their white paper in London.

Ms Wood said free movement was "not a problem".

UKIP Wales leader Neil Hamilton dismissed the white paper as a "white flag of surrender" to the European Union, claiming it would offer no control over immigration.