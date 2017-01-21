'Urgent clarification' over Wales stamp duty tax call

Urgent clarification is needed on what the devolution of stamp duty will mean for properties straddling the Wales-England border, solicitors have warned.

Stamp duty will be replaced in Wales by the land transaction tax in April 2018.

Buyers purchasing properties with land in Wales and England face having to make two separate payments.

The Welsh Government said it is working with the Land Registry to identify all properties which could be affected.

Cemlyn Davies reports.

