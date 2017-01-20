Train passenger growth not accounted for, says Davies

There is an "urgent need" for new trains on Wales' rail network, a committee of MPs has said.

The Welsh Affairs Committee said people were tired of "old and cramped" trains provided by Arriva Trains Wales.

The company said it would work with "our partners in government" to find solutions but "the report rightly recognises there are no easy or quick answers".

Committee chairman David Davies said the possibility of a big growth in passenger numbers had not been built into the 2003 franchise award.