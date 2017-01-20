Donald Trump inauguration protests held across Wales

Image copyright Mid Wales Refugee Action

Welsh campaigners are to join UK-wide protests on the day Donald Trump is inaugurated as president of the United States.

Banners reading "Build bridges not walls" will be hung at points across Wales, including Pont y Werin bridge in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan.

Cardiff Hope Not Hate has arranged a demonstration in the city.

Mr Trump's win has received support in Wales, including from UKIP's Neil Hamilton.

Mid Wales Refugee Action has unfurled its 5m (16ft) banner at the Dyfi Bridge, near Machynlleth in Powys.

A spokesman said: "We want 2017 to be a year of building bridges not walls, for a world that is peaceful, just and free of oppression."

Banner drops are also planned in Bangor in Gwynedd, Llanidloes in Powys, and Lampeter in Ceredigion, among other spots.

It comes as the Stand Up To Racism group is set to hold a protest outside the US Embassy in London, with similar events planned in Swansea and across Britain.

Aberystwyth University's Department of International Politics is to host a special screening of the inauguration of Mr Trump as the 45th President for staff, students and members of the public from 17:00 GMT.

Flint-based David Soutter, a former head of candidates for UKIP, told BBC Radio Wales Mr Trump "wanted to do something for the people of America".

Singer Charlotte Church tweeted to say she would be joining the Cardiff march

"He's not a traditional politician and I think he sees things differently.

"He's going to bring a completely different view to the White House and, I think, he's going to reach out to a lot of people."

While First Minister Carwyn Jones said after Mr Trump's election win that he would have "much work to do to repair a divided nation", other Welsh politicians were more supportive.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said the result represented a "bloody nose for the political establishment", with UKIP's leader in the assembly, Neil Hamilton, calling it "good news for Britain".