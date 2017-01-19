Brexit meeting: Welsh interests 'fully expressed'

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford has said Welsh interests will continue to be "fully and significantly expressed" at ministerial meetings on Brexit.

Representatives of governments from around the UK gathered on Thursday for their first meeting since Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK should leave the European single market.

Mr Drakeford said Wales would continue to push for "full and unfettered" access to the single market.

He said he would stick with the process of ministerial meetings to shape the UK position on Brexit despite a threat by Sinn Fein to pull out.