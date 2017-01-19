Brexit meeting: Common ground on free trade, says Cairns

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has said there is a "lot of common ground" on the issue of free trade with Europe between UK ministers and those from the devolved administrations.

It follows the first joint ministerial meeting on Brexit since Prime Minister Theresa May said the UK should leave the European single market.

Wales' finance secretary Mark Drakeford said his government would continue to push for "full and unfettered" access to the single market.

Mr Cairns said that was "not inconsistent" with Mrs May's view.