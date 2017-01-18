Brexit: Calamitous self-harm to exporters, Plaid claims
18 January 2017 Last updated at 15:04 GMT
Theresa May has been warned in the House of Commons by Plaid Cymru that her Brexit plan will cause "calamitous self-harm" to Welsh exporters.
Hywel Williams, Plaid's leader in Parliament, said leaving the customs union would risk more than Welsh 200,000 jobs.
He said it took 68% of Welsh exports, and 90% of its food and drink exports.
The prime minister said she wanted to negotiate deals that would open up new export markets for Welsh businesses.