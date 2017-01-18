Bethan Jenkins: We can't tell UKIP 'you have no voice'

A Welsh language campaign group has been told it cannot give evidence to the assembly's culture committee as it will not answer questions from UKIP.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg claimed UKIP "promoted and tolerated prejudiced attitudes" to minority groups.

The society said it was "undemocratic" to withdraw the invitation.

UKIP group leader Neil Hamilton - who sits on the culture committee - Cymdeithas to "grow up".

Committee chairwoman Bethan Jenkins said witnesses could not choose who could ask questions.