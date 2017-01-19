Free-flow Severn bridges toll 'senseless', says Mark Reckless

Investing in free-flow tolling on the Severn bridges would not make sense if tolls are to end, UKIP AM Mark Reckless has said.

He believes it would be "illegal" for UK ministers to levy the Severn toll beyond about 2019 under the law that governs the crossings.

The regional AM for South Wales East said the tolls can only be levied until about £80m has been collected once the bridges return to public ownership.

The UK government is consulting on whether to introduce a tolling system that would remove toll barriers from the Severn bridges, as well as reducing the toll to £3 for cars and other small vehicles.