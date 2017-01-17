Wales Bill vote by assembly members on devolution

Image caption AMs have been warned by UK ministers that the bill will fall if they do not back it

Assembly members are due to vote on whether they support the next stage of devolution outlined in the Wales Bill.

It promises new powers for Wales, but has been criticised for possibly rolling back devolution in some areas.

Labour - the largest group with 29 of the 60 assembly seats - voted on Monday to back the bill despite reservations.

The Conservatives have also said they will support the bill, while UKIP oppose it for not making income tax powers depend on a referendum.

The latest Wales Bill offers to extend the transfer of powers over tax, energy, transport and the assembly's own affairs.

It also introduces a system of powers that are reserved to Westminster - such as defence and foreign affairs - with everything else assumed to be devolved.

But the bill has been criticised for being unclear and potentially resulting in a reduction of the assembly's ability to make laws.

Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn, who chairs the Labour group, said it was "not the Bill we would have developed and it is not the Bill that Wales deserves".

"However, on balance this legislation will give the country more constitutional certainty and the fiscal framework in particular represents a real step forward," she added.

Plaid Cymru is not expected to come to a decision until its group meets on Tuesday.

But the party's former leader Lord Wigley has warned that the devolution settlement for Wales will remain "much weaker" than Scotland and Northern Ireland's.

What is in the Wales Bill?

Image caption The Wales Bill will change how power is split between Westminster and the assembly

New powers for the assembly including on energy, transport, teachers' pay

A new system for how power is divided between the assembly and Westminster, called reserved powers

The devolution of income tax powers

Under a political convention between the assembly and Westminster, the Wales Bill needs a legislative consent motion passed in the Senedd before it can be become law.

That is because the Wales Bill relates to devolved matters.

The convention does not have legal force but Wales Office minister Lord Bourne has said the bill will not become law if the assembly does not approve it.