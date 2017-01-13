Former Welsh Lib Dem leader Lord Carlile quits in Lords

A former Welsh Liberal Democrat leader has quit the party in the House of Lords.

Alex Carlile was Montgomeryshire MP from 1983 to 1997, and spent a decade as the UK government's terrorism legislation reviewer.

He was bought up in north Wales and Lancashire and was made a life peer in 1999.

He confirmed to BBC News he was no longer a Lib Dem peer but said he had no further comment to make.

His profile has since disappeared from the Lib Dem website and the party has been asked to comment.

In November he was appointed to lead an independent review into how the Church of England handled child abuse accusations against Bishop of Chichester, George Bell, in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

He supported the so-called "snooper's charter" despite party leader Nick Clegg being against it.