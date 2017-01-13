Severn crossing tolls cut 'fantastic' for Monmouthshire

Cars, vans and small buses will pay just £3 in tolls when the Severn crossings go into public ownership around 2018, under UK government plans.

The proposed reduction is more than previously suggested, and is less than half the current £6.70 charge for cars.

Ministers are also seeking views on the introduction of a two-way "free-flow", barrier free charging system on the crossings.

BBC Wales sought views from people in Monmouthshire, including Caldicot Town Team director Aaron Reekes, estate agent Lisa Le Maire, along with Bernard Williams and Sheila Haskins.