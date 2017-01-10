Brexit: Free movement to work 'perfectly reasonable'

First Minister Carwyn Jones has said he thinks people would accept free movement to work as a "perfectly reasonable" price to stay in the European single market.

His comments came after Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood claimed UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn risked helping the case for a hard Brexit if he did not back freedom of movement as a priority.

Tackled on the issue in First Minister's Questions, Mr Jones was not asked about his party leader's stance.

But he spoke about his visit to non-EU Norway, which accepted freedom of movement to work in return for single market membership.