'Labour will fight for every seat', says Nia Griffith

Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has rejected as "utter nonsense" the idea Labour cannot win a general election.

A Fabian Society report said the party was "too weak" to take power without support from other parties.

Ms Stevens said Labour could win if it was "bold and credible and radical enough" in its manifesto and policies.

Shadow Defence Minister and Llanelli MP Nia Griffith said Labour would try to work with other parties if this was needed, but only after elections had taken place.