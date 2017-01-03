Welsh Assembly expert panel to examine case for more AMs

Image caption Assembly parties have asked whether 60 members is enough to handle an increasing workload

The size of the Welsh Assembly and how it is elected looks set to be considered by a panel of experts, under plans from a group of senior AMs.

The assembly commission - which runs the institution and is made up of AMs from all assembly parties - has already backed the case for more members.

It is now likely to appoint a body to examine how best to make the change.

Prof Laura McAllister of the Wales Governance Centre has been suggested as a possible chair of the panel.

Under the Wales Bill - which is passing through Parliament - the assembly will have responsibility for its own electoral arrangements, including how AMs are elected and how many of them there are.

Minutes of a meeting of the assembly commission in December said it wanted to appoint an "expert panel on electoral reform" of "diverse, appropriately experienced individuals", suggesting Prof McAllister as a suitable chair.

There have been longstanding calls from some political parties for an increase in the current total of 60 members to deal with the assembly's workload, particularly as new powers over taxation and other issues are devolved.

However Rachel Banner, who led the 2011 referendum campaign against increased law-making powers for the assembly, has said any increase in AMs should be put to a public vote.

The expert panel is likely to be set up if and when a motion on whether AMs back the finalised Wales Bill is passed in the assembly, according to an assembly source.

The vote - which is known as a legislative consent motion - is expected to be tabled in January.

An earlier academic report said there would need to be changes to the electoral system if the number of AMs was to be increased.