Disability grants: Ministers 'washed hands of responsibility'

Disabled people are being let down by the Welsh Government, a campaigner has claimed, for scrapping a scheme which pays for home help.

Welsh Independent Living Grants (WILGs) pay for cooking, cleaning, dressing and laundry, with a weekly average of £335.

The Welsh Government said it would hand over responsibility for the £27m annual funding to local councils after taking advice from interested parties, including disability groups.

But Nathan Davies, from Wrexham, who has a progressive nerve disease, fears hard-pressed councils could cut the payments.