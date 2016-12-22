Disability grants: Ministers 'washed hands of responsibility'
22 December 2016 Last updated at 10:45 GMT
Disabled people are being let down by the Welsh Government, a campaigner has claimed, for scrapping a scheme which pays for home help.
Welsh Independent Living Grants (WILGs) pay for cooking, cleaning, dressing and laundry, with a weekly average of £335.
The Welsh Government said it would hand over responsibility for the £27m annual funding to local councils after taking advice from interested parties, including disability groups.
But Nathan Davies, from Wrexham, who has a progressive nerve disease, fears hard-pressed councils could cut the payments.