Poor mobile phone coverage 'frustrating for customers'

Wales is lagging behind England in plugging mobile phone "not-spots" by easing restrictions on taller masts, the UK government has claimed.

England now allows masts up to 25m (82ft) without a full planning process but the limit in Wales is 15m (50ft).

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said he was disappointed that Wales was "following instead of leading".

The Welsh Government said it would look at the evidence before deciding whether to relax restrictions.

Hefin Evans, a pub landlord in Talgarreg, Ceredigion, who also offers bed and breakfast accommodation and holiday cottages, said poor mobile phone coverage was bad for business.