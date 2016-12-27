Tenants facing outrageous charges, Jenny Rathbone AM says

A Cardiff Labour AM has said tenants face "outrageous" charges from lettings agencies.

Jenny Rathbone is one of two Labour AMs who are applying to introduce a backbench assembly bill to ban the practice.

Letting agents fees for tenants could be banned in Wales under proposals from two backbench Labour AMs.

But one letting agent has said a ban could hit efforts to professionalise the sector.

The Welsh Government has said it is happy to consider how such legislation might work.