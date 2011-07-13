Radio Ceredigion denies blacklisting AM Elin Jones

Image caption Elin Jones has been the Ceredigion AM since the assembly opened in 1999

The owner of a radio station has denied blacklisting its local member of the Welsh assembly, who objected to its plans to cut Welsh language output.

Elin Jones said she was told by an interviewee on Radio Ceredigion that her name could not be mentioned on air.

But the station's owner said there was no blacklist and items were considered for broadcast on editorial merit.

Town and Country Broadcasting (TCB) said it had a good relationship with politicians.

The Ceredigion Plaid Cymru AM complained about the alleged blacklist on her website.

But in a letter to Ms Jones, which she published online, TCB managing director Martin Mumford said it was "disappointing that you have chosen to make another negative public statement about Radio Ceredigion and ask again for the opportunity to meet you".

He told the BBC: "No blacklist operates on any of our radio stations.

"We consider every news item on its editorial merit.

"We enjoy good relationships with AMs and MPs throughout Wales."

He said he looked forward to meeting Ms Jones, who until the last election had been the rural affairs minister in the coalition Labour-Plaid Cymru Welsh Assembly Government.