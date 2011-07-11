Kirsty Williams names Lib Dems' assembly front bench

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Kirsty Williams has named her front-bench team.

Mrs Williams will speak for the party on health and social care.

New AM Eluned Parrot, sworn in to the assembly last week, takes charge of enterprise, European and transport policy.

Mrs Williams said her party's group of five AMs would be an "effective voice for the people of Wales in the chamber".

Mrs Parrott replaced John Dixon as an AM for the South Wales Central region after he was disqualified from the assembly.

WELSH LIB DEM FRONT BENCH Kirsty Williams AM: Leader, Health and Social Care

Peter Black AM: Local Government, Heritage, Housing and Finance (Business Manager)

Eluned Parrott AM: Enterprise, Transport, Europe and Business

William Powell AM: Environment, Sustainability and Rural Affairs

Aled Roberts AM: Children, Education and the Welsh Language

North Wales AM Aled Roberts will be the party's spokesman on children, education and the Welsh language.

Mr Roberts was also disqualified when it emerged that he, like Mr Dixon, was a member of a public body to which AMs cannot belong.

Mr Roberts was reinstated by a vote of AMs last week when a report by the assembly's standards commissioner found he was misled by outdated advice for election candidates from the Electoral Commission.

Peter Black will speak for the party on local government, heritage, housing and finance, and Mid and West Wales AM William Powell takes on environment, sustainability and rural affairs policy.

Mrs Williams said: "We will be ready to support the Welsh government where common sense and value for money prevails however we will also be a critical but constructive opposition when the Welsh government gets it wrong."