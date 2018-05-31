North West Wales

Conwy Valley rail service cancelled due to 'lack of trains'

  • 31 May 2018
An Arriva Trains Wales train at waiting at Blaenau Ffestiniog Railway Station Image copyright Geograph/Peter Holmes
Image caption Arriva Trains Wales will be replaced by KeolisAmey as line operator in October

Services on the Conwy Valley line have been cancelled as more trains than usual need repairs at the same time.

Arriva Trains Wales says services between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog have been stopped due to a lack of rolling stock.

Replacement bus services will run in both directions on Thursday to replace the 11 trains that normally operate on the 27-mile single-line service.

Arriva has apologised to passengers for the cancellations.

"We are working extremely hard to get all our trains back into service as soon as possible," claimed Arriva's customer services director Bethan Jelfs.

Arriva will be replaced by KeolisAmey as line operator in October.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites