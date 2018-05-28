Motorcyclist dies in A470 crash with car near Blaenau Ffestiniog
- 28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Conwy county.
Emergency services were called to the A470 between Dolwyddelan and Blaenau Ffestiniog at about 13:50 BST.
The A470 was closed for much of the afternoon while police cleared the road following the death of the man who was riding the motorcycle.
North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.