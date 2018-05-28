Image caption North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to contact the force

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Conwy county.

Emergency services were called to the A470 between Dolwyddelan and Blaenau Ffestiniog at about 13:50 BST.

The A470 was closed for much of the afternoon while police cleared the road following the death of the man who was riding the motorcycle.

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.