Image caption The cyclist, 66, is in a serious condition in hospital

Police want to find a couple who helped a cyclist after he was hit by a car on Anglesey.

The 66-year-old-man is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit on the road between Aberffraw and Hermon at 12:45 BST on Wednesday.

North Wales Police are keen to trace the couple, who they think are in their 60s, live in the Holyhead area and have Irish accents.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.