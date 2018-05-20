Image copyright RNLI Llandudno Image caption The casualty was airlifted to hospital from the beach on Sunday morning

A man has died after falling into the sea at Llandudno's Great Orme headland.

A second person who tried to help the man was treated by paramedics for being "extremely cold", said an RNLI spokesman.

Police, lifeboat volunteers and HM Coastguard crews including a rescue helicopter received the callout off Pigeons Cave, Pen Trwyn, at 07:36 BST.

North Wales Police said both men were taken to hospital but that one had since died.

A crew from RNLI Llandudno took the man to shore before returning to rescue the second person from rocks.

HM Coastguard said it was initially called out to a report of a man "stuck on rocks" at Orme Head amid reports one man fell down the cliff and his companion became stuck while trying to help.

It sent three rescue teams to the scene along with the RNLI lifeboat.

A spokeswoman said: "Llandudno lifeboat recovered a male casualty clinging to rocks on Great Orme's Head and a second male casualty was found and recovered in the water."