Image copyright Tom Dymond/ITV Image caption Gruffydd Wyn Roberts got a standing ovation after his performance

A singer from Anglesey has secured his place in the Britain's Got Talent semi finals with a golden buzzer pass from judge Amanda Holden.

Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, 22, performed Nessun Dorma from Puccini's opera Turandot on Saturday night's programme.

Contestants typically have to get through several rounds before reaching the live shows.

But Holden was so taken by his performance she gave him her golden buzzer vote.

She praised his performance of the song, which was also sung by Paul Potts who won the first series of Britain's Got Talent in 2007, saying: "When you were 10 and Paul Potts auditioned on this show... he blew us away with that song and you just did the same."

Mr Roberts, of Amlwch, who works at Pontio arts centre in Bangor, told BBC's Cymru Fyw website he was "looking forward immensely to taking part in the next stage of the competition".

"My friends and family in Amlwch have been very supportive in what I'm doing, and I hope they'll all vote for me in the semi final," he added.

The former Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones pupil and Trinity College Carmarthen student will return to London in a few weeks to perform in the live semi finals.