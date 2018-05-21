Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Willett wrote to Anglesey council in 2016 urging it to keep Llangefni Golf Course open

A golf course which helped Masters winner Danny Willett on the path to success is to be sold by Anglesey council.

The 2016 Masters champion practised at Llangefni Golf Course as a young player and said it played a key role in his development.

But Anglesey council has said it will sell the nine-hole course because it is losing money.

Cash from the course sale and its farm house will go to fund leisure services.

Llangefni's on-site driving range, shop, outbuildings, car park and practice area will be retained to create a smaller nine-acre (3.6 hectare) golf centre, and the council is seeking a group to run it.

Image copyright Google Image caption The driving range and artificial practice area will be retained

Social enterprise group Partneriaeth Llangefni had been running the golf course since July 2015 under a lease agreement with the council.

But a report said an extension to the agreement was "not sustainable".

Councillor Carwyn Jones, cabinet member for leisure, said: "In reaching this difficult decision, we were very conscious of the fact that generations of golfers first started playing the sport in Llangefni.

"We want those links to remain and hope to keep the driving range, a unique asset, for public use.

Proceeds from the sale of the course will fund improvements to Plas Arthur leisure centre in Llangefni and a new soft play facility.